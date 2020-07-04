Instead of thousands gathering Saturday for festivities atop Kite Hill in Gas Works Park to celebrate the Fourth of July and watch fireworks, a few dozen people came simply to enjoy warm weather and watch kayakers, yachts and other craft on Lake Union.

Canada geese outnumbered visitors to the park, leading people to watch their step and be mindful of where blankets were placed. Because of the coronavirus, the usual festivities were canceled and rescheduled for 2021.