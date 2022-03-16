As gas prices have risen to historic highs, reports of stolen gas are popping up across the country and around Puget Sound.

Law enforcement authorities are warning drivers to be on alert and take steps to protect their vehicles.

“While some thieves use rubber hoses to siphon fuel out, we are seeing modern day thieves use power tools to drill a hole in the gas tank and steal fuel,” Everett Police Department said last week, reporting an increase in gas theft.

The Hoquiam Police Department issued a similar warning, saying drivers often discover their gas tank or line has been damaged when they go to a gas station to fill up and find fuel pouring out of their vehicles.

In Seattle, police say they are not aware of any significant upticks in reports of gas theft, though at least one business has been targeted.

Gas has been siphoned from mail trucks twice in the last month at the Wallingford branch of U.S. Post Office, where they are parked outside without any fencing, according to U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand.

Supervisors are advising drivers to park in a way that makes accessing the gas cap difficult, he said, adding that thefts occur from time to time, but don’t always correlate with increased gas prices.

“It’s not a regular everyday occurrence for the Postal Service, at least at this time,” he said.

Before the most recent incidents, gas was stolen from USPS Georgetown branch last December, Wiegand said. Gas lines were cut in addition to gas being siphoned, he said.

Jonathan Stetzer, a service adviser for Arrows Automotive in the SoDo neighborhood, said the repair service has seen a “nonstop parade” of drilled gas tanks, stolen catalytic converters and vehicles damaged by attempted thefts in the last year.

Both consumer and commercial vehicles, which often sit outside over the weekend, have been targeted, with damaged gas tanks or lines making up about 1 in 4 theft-related repairs, he said.

Modern cars are built in a way that can make siphoning gas difficult, he said, and drilling a hole into a plastic tank to drain gasoline into a container is quicker. Replacing a gas tank can cost up to $1,000, he said.

“It’s just awful for the people that have to deal with it because most of them don’t find out until they’ve run out of gas and they’re smelling it,” Stetzer said.

Here are some tips from the Everett Police Department and Kelly Blue Book on how to protect yourself from gas theft: