Services will be held Dec. 9 at Leavenworth's Cascade High School, which Sgt. Leandro Jasso graduated from in 2012. The event is open to the public.

Funeral services for Army Sgt. Leandro Jasso, a Washington soldier killed in Afghanistan last weekend, will be held Dec. 9 at Cascade High School in Leavenworth.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the main gym of the high school, where Jasso graduated in 2012. The event is open to the public.

Sgt. Jasso, 25, died Nov. 24 after being wounded by gunfire during a battle in Nimruz province in southwestern Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. He was likely shot accidentally by Afghan troops who were fighting with him during an assault on al-Qaida combatants, an initial review from a division of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization found.

Sgt. Jasso grew up in Leavenworth, where former teachers and friends described him as a quiet young man who had a connection to nearly everyone in the small Chelan County city.

The City Hall flag flew at half-staff for five days after his death, according to the city of Leavenworth, and his name will be added to the city’s “Veteran’s Memorial Plaque.”