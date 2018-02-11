Spellman, the state's last GOP chief executive, died last month at the age of 91.

A funeral mass and memorial service will be held Monday for former Washington governor and King County executive John Spellman, who died last month at the age of 91.

Spellman was the last Republican to serve as Washington’s chief executive — elected to a single term in 1980. He served as King County executive from 1969 until he was elected governor and went to Olympia.

A joint funeral mass will be celebrated at noon at Saint James Cathedral at 804 Ninth Avenue. It will be followed by a celebration of Spellman’s life at Bell Harbor, 2211 Alaskan Way, at Pier 66.

The family said remembrances for Gov. Spellman and Lois, his wife of 63 years, may be made to The Care of Elder Jesuits at P.O. Box 68 in Los Gatos, Calif., or to Seattle University, 900 12th Avenue.