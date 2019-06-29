Local News Fundraiser for Seattle Art Museum revs its engines June 29, 2019 at 5:25 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Indigenous art installation debuts at King Street Station Local runners Shaun Frandsen and Christine Babcock take titles in Seattle’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Pride ASIA Festival celebrated in Chinatown International District By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Classic cars take over Olympic Sculpture Park at Rally for SAM, a fundraiser for the Seattle Art Museum, on Saturday. Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com; Most Read Local StoriesMan breaks into King County Sheriff's Office, smokes a cigar and offers deputies doughnutsFormer Microsoft exec gets 28 months for embezzling $775,000, stealing dozens of Super Bowl ticketsWashington Senate to conduct review after lawmaker says she experienced sexism and racism in OlympiaThe inside story of MCAS: How Boeing's 737 MAX system gained power and lost safeguards | Times Watchdog VIEW'You can’t imagine a better life than they lived': Retired King County judge and his wife are remembered after dying in crash that also killed a woman and dog View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
