OSO — When Dayn Brunner learned that Snohomish County would help fund a major memorial at the site of the landslide near Oso that killed his sister and 42 other people eight years ago, he couldn’t stop crying.

“I bawled for days,” Brunner said, after the county last November allocated almost $5 million toward the project. “This is finally happening.”

For Jessica Pszonka, as well, the news was “a huge relief.” Her sister and brother-in-law, two young nephews and brother-in-law’s parents perished on March 22, 2014, in the deadliest slide in U.S. history.

“I was able to go to my parents and tell them, ‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel,’ ” Pszonka said.

Work should start this summer on the memorial, with exhibits honoring the victims, survivors and first responders, and educating visitors about the disaster. The county is managing the project with a volunteer committee that Brunner and Pszonka serve on.

The aim is to finish before the 10-year anniversary of the slide, Pszonka said.

Pszonka’s sister, Katie Ruthven, lived in the neighborhood off Highway 530 that was destroyed, along with her husband, Shane, and their sons, 6-year-old Hunter and 4-year-old Wyatt. Shane’s parents, JuDee and Lou Vandenburg, lived next door.

“They found this little property and turned it into the most beautiful getaway,” said Pszonka, who lives in Arlington.

Brunner’s sister, Summer Raffo, was driving along Highway 530, on her way to a horseshoeing job. She had been seconds away from safety. Brunner and his two teenage sons, from Darrington, joined the emergency response.

“I pulled my sister out of her car and then kept going back because I knew all of those people,” he said.

The county’s contribution will cover most of project’s $6 million cost, supplemented by state and private funds. The memorial’s volunteer committee worked for years to raise donations.

The site is already marked by 43 trees and a mailbox sculpture that honors the neighborhood, but Pszonka said, “We needed something more.”

People respond to heartbreak differently. Julie Young, who runs the Oso General Store, said it gets hard to answer questions about the slide over and over again from nonlocals passing through, especially when they lack sensitivity.

The memorial has given Brunner a sense of purpose. Seth Jefferds, who lost his wife, baby granddaughter and home, is “still pretty bitter” about what should be called an “engineering failure” that could have been prevented by authorities, he said during a visit to replant daffodils at the site. Not everyone directly affected has been closely involved with the memorial.

“It’s not easy to relive” the trauma, Pszonka said. “But I promised my sister after she died that there would be a place so that no one could forget her.”