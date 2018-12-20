Fund For The Needy contributions have come from 1,866 donors so far this year.

At the Monday midpoint of this year’s Fund For The Needy campaign, generous readers and organizations have donated $670,267 to support 12 charities around the region that help those in need.

The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy is in its 40th year, and has raised more than $23 million from readers in the past four decades. The Seattle Times covers all operating costs for the program, so 100 percent of donations go directly to organizations that help families, children and seniors around King County.

At this time last year, the fund had raised $904,467.93, which included a large donation from a community member’s estate. This year, The Seattle Times has set a goal to raise $1.6 million for the fund.

Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times Co., thanked everyone who has given so far.

“Your generosity is inspiring,” he said. “We are behind goal and last year. If you haven’t had a chance to contribute, I urge you to do so. The needs of our community have grown dramatically, stretching our agencies to meet those needs.”

Contributions have come this year from 1,866 donors, with individuals giving amounts ranging from $1.70 to $25,000. Many people donated in honor and appreciation of others, including one mother who donates each year as a Christmas gift for her daughters.

“For nearly 20 years I have donated to Fund for Needy in lieu of one Christmas gift for each of my daughters (since they were in middle school) with their full blessing,” she wrote on a note with her donation.

Fund For The Needy supports organizations that provide a wide range of services to the community, including education and therapy for children who have experienced trauma, assistance finding housing for those experiencing homelessness, and meal deliveries for senior citizens.

One organization, Hopelink, helped mother Leah Wade find transitional housing and financial help for her and her three children. Another, Childhaven, holds regular music therapy sessions for toddlers who have experienced trauma, abuse or other types of adversity. A third, Wellspring Family Services, helped Amy Krajci by providing education and child care for her children while she worked to overcome a drug addiction and find stability after an abusive relationship.

One reader donated in honor of Krajci, writing on a note, “Congrats to Amy. Proud of her.”

Still others donated in memory of close family members who supported the Fund For The Needy for years.

Local organizations have also pitched in — including Pacific Northwest Ballet, which donated $19,125 after a benefit performance of The Nutcracker, and Jet City Comedy Club, which donated $1,450 from its Winter Wonderprov show.

Fund For The Needy donations can be made until the end of January.