All donations to The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy go directly to organizations serving communities in the Puget Sound region. The Times covers the fund’s operating expenses.

Here are some of the ways the fund’s 12 nonprofits changed lives last year, according to their data.

Asian Counseling and Referral Service helped 700 immigrants and refugees prepare to apply for citizenship, provided training to 550 low-income job seekers and served 5,356 people at its food bank catering to Asian American and Pacific Islander diets.

Atlantic Street Center served 1,776 people through its family-support programs, provided behavioral health services to 400 people and enrolled 159 families in early-learning programs. Primarily serves low-income families from Central Seattle to north Pierce County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound connected 1,400 children in King, Pierce and Kitsap counties with volunteer mentors, who help students do well in school, avoid risky activities and strengthen relationships with family.

Childhaven worked with 326 children in King County through its early-learning programs, developmental therapy and mental health services. The nonprofit’s case workers and therapists conducted 1,100 home visits.

Hopelink served 14,000 people at its five food banks in Shoreline and on the Eastside, provided 44,000 King and Snohomish County residents with rides to and from appointments, and distributed $3.4 million in energy assistance.

Kent Youth and Family Services served about 10,000 youth and families with services including counseling, transitional housing for young, low-income parents, and after-school activities for children in subsidized housing.

Kindering helped more than 6,000 children and their families with services including developmental evaluations, therapy, group classes and its preschool program, which runs on a sliding-fee scale. Opened a fourth campus, in Redmond.

The Salvation Army helped 3,300 households with rent to prevent eviction, served 312,163 meals and provided 211,050 nights of shelter to people experiencing homelessness in King and Snohomish counties.

Sound Generations delivered 439,092 meals to nearly 2,400 seniors in King County and provided 110,500 rides to appointments. Has six affiliate senior centers, which offer fitness classes, meals and activities.

Treehouse worked with 8,024 kids in foster care, with about 77% of students in its Graduation Success program graduating from high school within five years. Provided clothing and financial assistance for extracurricular activities.

Wellspring Family Services helped 3,791 children and families with services ranging from housing to early-childhood learning. Distributed 24,118 diapers — the most requested item at its free Baby Boutique, which offers clothes for children.

Youth Eastside Services provided 7,500 children and their families with mental health and substance-use services to overcome addiction, prevent violence and resolve family conflicts.