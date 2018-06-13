Relatives of the family killed in a Brinnon cabin fire said the Drakes were "an amazing group of individuals" who enjoyed fishing, monster trucks and getaways at the cabin.

The Drake family was killed in a fire in Brinnon near the Hood Canal Sunday morning. Here’s the full statement from their relatives:

“We appreciate the community we are a part of, and understand your sense of shared grief. We respectfully request that everyone allows us privacy as we work through what is understandably a huge blow to our family.

The Drake’s were an amazing group of individuals that made up a loving and close family. They enjoyed fishing, monster trucks, playing Pokémon Go and getaways at the cabin. Unfathomably, early Sunday a fire took Jerry, Jenny, and their boys. From all reports they went to sleep peacefully and never woke up. They are survived by their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. They will be in our hearts and minds forever. We are truly lucky to have them in our family.

We would like to reiterate that the Drake family were in their cabin, on property co-owned by extended family. There was nothing nefarious. This is the very definition of a tragedy. Our loss is indescribable.

An account is set up at BECU, the Jerry Drake benevolent account, to go towards the memorial and funeral costs for Jerry, Jenny, Braeden, Zachary, and Dylan, in lieu of flowers or meals, if you would like to assist.

We would like to give accolades to the fire departments, the sheriff’s department, and the neighbors who helped us in so many ways through this. Their response and professionalism is so very much appreciated. They are still working on the official reports and so we have no further information to give.

We ask that you all hug your loved ones close and take that moment to listen to the small ones, because you never know when you won’t have the opportunity.”