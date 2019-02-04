Sketched Feb. 4, 2019
Did you have the chance to work remotely today with all that snow out there?
For part of the day, my office away from the office was a coffee shop in Mill Creek. That’s where I captured the wintry view rendered by the first snowfall of the season.
From rooftops to trees to cars, everything looked astonishingly beautiful today covered with snow, even the patio tables right outside the window.
