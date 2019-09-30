As you open the print edition of The Seattle Times today, you’ll notice something different — and much that hasn’t changed — about your newspaper.

Every Monday through Saturday beginning today, we are printing The Times in a different combination of sections than you’re used to seeing. The reason for this is that we are preparing to move to a different printing plant, and the configuration of our printing presses will change. Making this change now will allow us to sustain our business model into the future.

Rest assured, nothing is changing about the content you will receive every day. We are printing the same number of pages and including everything you’ve received before: local news, national and international wire stories, business news, sports and lifestyle coverage, opinion pieces, comics, games, puzzles, weather and advertising.

What is changing is the way we package the newspaper. Every Monday through Thursday, we’ll combine everything into two sections instead of three. On Fridays, we will continue publishing our entertainment section, Weekend Plus. Saturdays will continue to include our NWHomes real estate section.

We developed this configuration through extensive market research and reader focus groups, and we believe that after an adjustment period, you will find this combination to be logical and easy to navigate. Still, we know any change brings some inconvenience for you, and we thank you for bearing with us.

The move to a different printing plant is driven by the realities of newspaper economics. We hope you understand that motivation, and we thank you, as always, for your support.