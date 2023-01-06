Woodland Park Zoo’s first bear cubs in nearly three decades have become best friends since they made their public debut in November.

“They’re just like human siblings,” said Maddie Weholt, an animal keeper who works on the Living Northwest Trail exhibit where the cubs live.

Juniper and Fern, born last January, were brought to the zoo because they were orphans and too young to survive on their own. This was especially the case for Juniper, who lost her mother at around 3 months old. She was on her own during a formative learning period when bear cubs learn survival skills from their mother, like hunting and how to hide from threats.

She was found in Anchorage wandering alone on an air force base, after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game received multiple reports of sightings of a lone bear. Once officials determined the cub’s mother was nowhere to be found and that Juniper was too young to survive on her own, they used sausages in a culvert trap to lure her to safety.

The Alaska coastal brown bear arrived at the zoo in July, and was joined by Fern in October. Juniper is the bigger of the pair, currently weighing in at 270 pounds. Fern, an inland grizzly bear, weighs 207 pounds.

Fern can be distinguished not just by her smaller stature, but also by her longer snout. Brown bears and grizzly bears are common names for the same species, Ursus arctos — the names simply delineate geographic location.

When the cubs were first introduced, they were hesitant — unsure on how to interact and share a space, staff members at the zoo said. Animal keepers left them to sort out their territories, and feelings, overnight.

“We came in the next morning and they were wrestling in the yard,” Weholt said. “It was the most beautiful thing. They just really, really needed each other.”

Since then, Juniper and Fern have continued to meet each other’s needs well. Weholt describes Fern as a confident bear; she’ll assess a situation and then move on. On the other hand, Juniper can get scared easily, and will run away before soon returning to investigate.

“Fern is the stability that Juniper needed, whereas Juniper is the sister that Fern needed,” Weholt said.

Juniper was named by zoo staff after juniper berries found around Washington and the Pacific Northwest.

Fern was named by two longtime zoo donors after another classic Pacific Northwest plant. Her mother was euthanized by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks after a number of conflicts with humans, including frequenting a home that had no unsecured food or attractants, and killing chickens protected by electric fencing. Prior hazing and two relocation efforts were unsuccessful in changing her habits, according to the zoo.

The last time Woodland Park Zoo welcomed new bear cubs was in 1994, when twin grizzly brothers Keema and Denali were brought from the Washington State University Bear Center at 10 months. Denali died in December 2020 due to geriatric issues. Keema was euthanized this past Christmas Day at 28 years old, “due to a severe decline in his health,” the zoo said.

Although the cubs were never put together with Keema, they were all able to see, hear and smell each other. Keema quickly got used to the cubs, and the cubs took an interest in him; they’d probably never seen a male grizzly before.

Juniper and Fern can usually be seen all day, every day in the Living Northwest Trail exhibit.

“They are pretty good at hiding, so if you think a bear is out, just try looking a little harder,” Weholt advised. “They love the top of the hill; it’s one of their favorite spots to rest.”