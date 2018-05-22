YouTube sensation is featured on celebrity version of “Undercover Boss”; “Great Performances” explores the creation of the Metropolitan Opera House.

‘My Last Days’

Hosted by “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni, this is the premiere installment of an inspiring three-night docuseries that chronicles the lives of people with terminal illnesses. Marinda Davis, a dancer and choreographer diagnosed with seven autoimmune disorders; street photographer with ALS, Anthony Carbajal, and Bob Charland, who runs a nonprofit after being diagnosed with a neurodegenerative brain disease, have all been featured previously. 8 p.m. Friday on KSTW.

Also on Friday

“Phenoms” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The next generation of soccer stars across the globe is spotlighted in this miniseries.

“Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” 8 p.m. (KIRO): YouTube sensation and author Bethany Mota goes undercover to identify up-and-coming YouTube talent.

“Champions” 8 p.m. (KING): After an old high-school flame reveals he has a 15- year-old son, Vince struggles with his new responsibilities. In this finale, an unexpected offer threatens to change their lives even more; series renewal uncertain.

“Quantico” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Alex Parrish, a promising FBI agent, is assigned to protect a prince after an emir’s assassination, bringing unforeseen challenges.

“BattleBots” 8 p.m., (DISCOVERY): An epic battle between Hypershock and Biteforce robots takes place; newbies prove themselves in the quest to become 2018 BattleBots World Champion.

“Great Performances” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Archival footage, stills and interviews illustrate the creation of the Metropolitan Opera House, part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the artists, architects and politicians who shaped New York’s cultural life in the 1950s and 1960s.

“Life Sentence” 9 p.m. (KSTW): There are bigger issues then expected between Stella and Wes, spurring them to seek professional help.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actress Julianna Margulies; professional baseball player Giancarlo Stanton; magician Dan White.

