Celebrity “Undercover Boss” tries to find the best football coaches; season finale of “The Tesla Files.”

“Dateline NBC: Bringing Down Bill Cosby”

In this episode of the investigative-news show, the “Dateline” team talks to Andrea Constand about being the first woman to speak out against comedian Bill Cosby, the charges she pursued and the aftermath of the decision to speak — for her and the four other accusers who testified against him; 10 p.m. Friday on KING.

Also on Friday

“Quantico,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The team scrambles to find a professor who’s stolen weaponized uranium before it can be used against an international summit meeting.

“Undercover Boss” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Celebrity Edition”: Ex-professional football player and NFL Network analyst goes undercover to find the best football coaches.

“My Last Days,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Second installment of a docuseries about real-life people battling terminal illness; Bob Charland, 44, fixes bicycles for underprivileged youngsters while combating ALS.

“Phenoms,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): This episode spotlights Aleksandr Selikhov, Gastón Guruceaga, Jack Butland and Alphonse Areola, four young goalkeepers fighting to be first choice in their country.

“Life Sentence,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Stella participates in planning a hospital event; Wes is forced to find an investor after Aiden spends money without checking in with him.

“20/20,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Popular news show featuring in-depth interviews and reporting.

“The Tesla Files” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Season one finale; Marc, Jason and Travis follow the trail back to New York, where they discover traces of a shadow government bent on keeping Nikola Tesla’s files secret.

“Bridezillas,” 10 p.m. (WEP): Veronica, known as the RunawayZilla, considers fleeing her wedding and irritates her bride tribe; WineZilla goes on a drinking binge after getting cold feet.

Alexa Peters: apeters@seattletimes.com.