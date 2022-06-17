After three long years, festivities at the Fremont Solstice Parade and Fair will return this weekend.

The parade went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, and Fremont celebrated the solstice with an art week in 2021. While the astronomical date for the summer solstice is June 21, the outdoor market known as the Fremont Fair will run June 18 to 19.

The fair, which celebrates the longest days of the year in “the center of the universe,” will feature 300 craft vendors across six city blocks, live music and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and,11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Solstice Parade, put on by the Fremont Arts Council, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade, featuring giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers and cyclists, will start on Leary Way Northwest near Northwest 39th Street and go to Evanston Avenue North. It will also include the Solstice Cyclists Ride, which consists largely of bicyclists wearing nothing but body paint.

The parade does not allow motorized vehicles, with the exception of wheelchairs.

How to get there

King County Metro‘s bus routes 5, 28, 31, 32, 40 and 62 serve the Fremont neighborhood.

If you want to bike to Fremont (the transportation of choice for those truly in the solstice spirit), the Burke-Gilman Trail, Ship Canal Trail and the Westlake Cycle Track all lead to the neighborhood. There are also protected bike lanes along North 34th Street.

If you are driving, on-street parking may be limited, according to Seattle’s Department of Transportation, so consider carpooling and giving yourself plenty of time to find a spot.