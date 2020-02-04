A freight train hit a truck near the Edmonds waterfront early Tuesday morning, injuring one person and blocking access to and from the ferry terminal, according to police and the Washington State Ferries.

Commuters are being advised to take the Seattle-Bainbridge ferry while Edmonds-Kingston ferry service is disrupted.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a BNSF Railway freight train clipped a truck that had been parked illegally on railway property near the Dayton Street crossing in Edmonds, said BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas.

An injured man spoke to Edmonds Police officers on the scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The train didn’t derail, Melonas said, but a tow truck was called to clear the tracks. The scene was expected to be cleared sometime after 7 a.m., according to a tweet from Edmonds Police.

Sounder north line trains No. 1701 and 1703 are stuck at Mukilteo until the tracks clear, Sound Transit said on Twitter.

