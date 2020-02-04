A freight train hit a truck near the Edmonds waterfront early Tuesday morning, causing delays for ferry and Sounder train commuters, according to police and railway officials.

Traffic was affected from about 5 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., according to BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas. The incident caused delays for Sounder north line trains No. 1701 and 1703 and ferries running between Kingston and Edmonds. Ferry commuters were advised to take the Seattle-Bainbridge ferry as a detour during the closure.

He said a BNSF freight train clipped a truck that had been parked illegally on railway maintenance property near the Dayton Street crossing in Edmonds shortly after 5 a.m.

A man in his 80s had parked the truck too close to the tracks and then wandered away from it, Melonas said.

When the man was found walking around, he was taken to a local hospital out of caution, Melonas said.

The train did not derail, he said.

Officers investigating a train versus truck collision along waterfront. Injured male being transported to Harborview but was talking to officers at scene. Tracks will be closed for at least 60 more min. Expect @wsferries delays. More info as avail (JM) pic.twitter.com/73fcSu5iA3 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) February 4, 2020