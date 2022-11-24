Want to skip the Black Friday sales and get outside instead? Washington state parks will offer free entry Friday for Native American Heritage Day.

A Discover Pass — normally $10 for a day or $30 for a year — won’t be required to access state parks. Access to recreation areas managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is also free.

Normal fees still apply for overnight stays or facility rentals. Sno-Park permits may still be required to park at Sno-Park sites, which offer parking for winter recreation.

Washington is home to more than 100 state parks spanning mountains, forests and coastline. Deception Pass, straddling northern Whidbey Island and Anacortes, is the most popular park in the state.

Closer to Seattle, Saint Edward State Park offers lakeshore trails in Kenmore. Dash Point State Park in Federal Way is set on the Puget Sound. Find a full list of parks at the Washington State Parks website by visiting st.news/WAparks.

Oregon state parks are also waiving day-use parking fees on Friday. National parks, including Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic, will still charge normal entry fees.

If you plan to drive over mountain passes to get into nature, make sure to check conditions before you go. The Washington State Department of Transportation maintains live webcams and updates road conditions for each pass.

If you miss your chance, the next free day for state park access is Jan. 1. Find the full schedule on the Discover Pass website.