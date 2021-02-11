TACOMA — A fourth Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Taylor James Johnatakis, 38, of Kingston, turned himself in to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., returned an eight-count indictment against him.

He is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers, remaining in a restricted building and engaging in violent acts in the Capitol or on its grounds. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts. The most serious charge, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Johnatakis made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dreher did not request he be detained, and U.S. Magistrate Judge David W. Christel ordered him to be released pending further hearings. He was ordered to surrender his passport, given travel restrictions and barred from communicating with any co-defendants.

Johnatakis declined an invitation to address the court about his release, and he has not entered pleas. His attorney, Christopher Black, described him after the court hearing as a married father of five children who works in construction with his brother-in-law.

Johnatakis has no criminal history, Black said. Black declined to discuss the charges but added in an email: “Mr. Johnatakis is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group and strongly condemns that sort of thinking.”

Other Washington state residents charged in the riot are: Mark Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, a former Washington National Guardsman, who was arrested inside the Capitol last month and charged with assaulting a federal officer and three other criminal counts; Jeffrey Grace, of Battle Ground, who was allegedly pictured in the background of a photograph showing a man carrying a stolen lectern through the Capitol Rotunda; and Ethan Nordean, the self-described “sergeant of arms” of the Seattle chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Seattle Times staff writer Lewis Kamb contributed to this report.