The dog first lunged at a 76-year-old woman in the group — all of whom identified Jehovah’s Witnesses — when she exited a vehicle in which the four people were riding.

Four people were attacked by a pit bull outside an Arlington home and hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

The dog first lunged at one of them, a 76-year-old woman, when she exited a parked vehicle in which the group was riding, outside the property in the 6500 block of 204th Street Northeast, according to investigating authorities. Medics took her to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with serious injuries.

All four people identified as Jehovah’s Witnesses, though it is unclear under what circumstances they were at the property, city spokeswoman Kristin Banfield said.

The other three people — a 31-year-old man, 63-year-old woman and 40-year-old woman — suffered minor injuries from bites after they tried helping the older woman and restraining the dog, she said.

Medics took the trio to Arlington’s Cascade Valley Hospital.

Witnesses stood nearby, Banfield said.

“There were a lot of people there,” she said. “It was a pretty chaotic scene.”

The pit bull had apparently escaped a fenced backyard on the property after its owner left the home Tuesday morning, Banfield said.

Among the victims, the man and 63-year-old woman have connections to the home, though it is unclear how or in what capacity, Banfield said.

Also unclear is the type or placement of the victims’ injuries, she said.

The dog’s owner showed up to the home shortly after police and medics, surrendered the dog to Arlington police and requested that they euthanize the animal, Banfield said.

The attack remains under investigation by Arlington police.

Authorities urge anyone to call 911 during life-threatening situations involving animals, such as livestock blocking traffic, animals in hot vehicles, dog attacks or any type of animal abuse.

For less urgent matters, people in both Snohomish and King Counties can use online forms, available through the counties’ animal-services websites.