Four juveniles between the ages of 11 and 16 were arrested Thursday morning in

connection with a drive-by shooting incident on Interstate 5 in Pierce County last weekend, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Robert Reyer said the shooting happened on northbound Interstate 5 on the interchange ramp to eastbound South 38th Street at around 4:42 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner was cut off by a maroon passenger van on the interchange ramp.

The driver of the Toyota honked his horn and the van slowed down, before a person in the van fired five shots at the Toyota, striking it twice before speeding off, according to WSP.

Employees of a nearby business contacted investigators after hearing about the van’s involvement in the shooting incident.

“They indicated that the four occupants of a vehicle with the same description were involved in the theft of ammunition shortly before the shooting,” WSP said in a news release.

The Toyota driver positively identified one of the suspects and the van, from surveillance footage and still photos State Patrol detectives obtained from businesses, WSP said.

Advertising

After sharing the images with other local law-enforcement agencies, the Eatonville Police Department located the van and the suspects near Eatonville High School, Reyer said in the release.

When officers attempted to contact the suspects, they fled and led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in the city of Roy.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Eatonville and Roy police departments took all four juveniles — ages 11, 12, 14 and 16 — into custody. They were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Tacoma on investigation of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

