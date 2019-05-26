One man fled the scene of a car crash Sunday morning in Sea-Tac that sent four others to the hospital, three in critical condition, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol was involved in the crash, the agency said on social media.

There were five people in the vehicle — a Chrysler Pacifica with Canadian plates — when it crashed into a pole in the 20700 block of International Boulevard South, about a mile south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crash occurred at about 9:50 a.m.

#Update pics from the scene pic.twitter.com/Sdk8jM5BGJ — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 26, 2019

Two females, including the driver, and a male were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, along with one other male in serious condition, according to Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The man who fled got into another vehicle and left the scene before law enforcement officials arrived, Abbott said.