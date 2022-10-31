MANSON, Chelan County — Four people were injured Sunday evening after a wine barrel train rolled during a Manson Halloween celebration.

A utility terrain vehicle was towing seven wheeled wine barrels when three barrels tipped over as the train turned, said Sgt. Rob Huddleston with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

A father and son and two brothers were injured in the crash. Their ages were about 32, 9, and two 3-year-olds, Huddleston said. They were taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for treatment.

The rollover was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Tike and Henry Gray streets. Huddleston said he doesn’t believe the driver of the UTV, a male in his late-50s, was issued a citation.

The Manson Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook the wine barrel train “has been used for several years without incident.”

The Manson fire district, Chelan EMS and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.