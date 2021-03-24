YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Four people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a two-car head-on collision in central Washington near Granger, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Routes 22 and 223 around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Chris Thorson said. He said the child who died was not wearing a seat belt, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Another child is in critical condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Thorson said.

All parties in the crash were citizens of the Yakama Nation, and tribal police are investigating.

Tribal police have refused to comment, the newspaper reported.

No further information was immediately released.