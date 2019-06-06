PORTLAND — Four climbers on Mount Rainier, stranded for three nights, were rescued Thursday morning by park rangers using a helicopter.

All four climbers are alive but were transported to hospitals because they suffered from exposure to cold.

The climbers were seen near the volcano’s top, between Liberty Cap and the mountain’s summit, Columbia Crest.

The climbers became stranded at 13,500 feet Monday afternoon, below Liberty Cap on the northwest side of the mountain. They had lost some gear, according to park spokesman Kevin Bacher, but had at least one tent and one pack. The group of four had been climbing for three days when they got stuck.

The climbers were identified as Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy, of Portland; Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City; and Vasily Aushev and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov, of New York.

The Liberty Ridge route is the most challenging route commonly climbed on Mount Rainier, and can be perilous even in good weather. The route gains more than 11,000 feet elevation, typically takes three to four days to complete and is complicated by avalanche terrain, steep snow and ice and crevassed, broken glaciers.

The route requires a rounded skill set for climbers, who need to be familiar with roped travel over glaciated terrain, crevasse rescue, ice climbing and simul climbing, among other advanced techniques.

Poor weather and visibility thwarted rescue attempts earlier this week.

After receiving a report of stranded climbers, a park helicopter flew over the route about 4 p.m. Monday. The climbers signaled for help. The helicopter crew could not rescue them because 30 mph wind gusts prevented them from lowering rescuers on a rope, Bacher said.

The wind also prevented rangers from dropping off equipment to the climbers. The crew instead were dropped off about 1,500 feet below the group, where conditions were better for flying, in hopes the stranded climbers could descend to the gear.

Rangers tried twice Tuesday to reach the climbers, who had descended about 250 feet to a site that was more sheltered but still dangerous. The climbers had not managed to reach the previously dropped supplies. Stiff winds and clouds again hampered several rescue attempts.

Liberty Ridge is known as the “hardest and most dangerous regularly climbed route on Mount Rainier,” according to the National Park Service, which says the route is risky to all climbers, not just the inexperienced. About 98 people attempt the climb each year, with an average success rate of 53%, according to park statistics.

A small percentage of climbers at Mount Rainier take on the route, but it’s known to be deadly. The death of a climber last week was the first fatality on the route since 2014, when two guides and four climbers died after falling more than 3,000 feet, Bacher said.

Bacher said at least two of the four climbers rescued Thursday were described as experienced by family members.

Krasnitskiy, a Portland resident, this spring climbed Mount Hood and made an earlier unsuccessful attempt to climb Mount Rainier, according to roommate Scott Dupuis.

“He loves the outdoors but climbing is his passion,” Dupuis said.

Krasnitskiy picked up his climbing partners at the Portland airport and headed up to Mount Rainier last Friday for the Liberty Ridge ascent. Dupuis said that Krasnitskiy did not make a big deal about his attempt to take this route which is one of the toughest routes up the mountain.

He described his roommate as organized, disciplined and humble.

“He respects the difficulty and challenges there (on Mount Rainier),” he said. “You can sense that.”