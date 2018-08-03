The crash was caused by a car driving the wrong way, according to Washington State Patrol.
UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: The eastbound lanes of State Route 516 are now open, Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter at 8 a.m. Friday. The westbound lanes are expected to reopen soon, he said.
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of State Route 516 are expected to reopen around 7:15 a.m. and westbound lanes could reopen at about 7:45 a.m., State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet.
A wrong-way driver on State Route 516 in Kent caused a four-car accident that has closed all lanes in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Rick Johnson first sent out a Twitter alert at 4 a.m. on Friday indicating the road near West Meeker Street was closed.
The driver of the car that was traveling east in the westbound lanes has died, according to Johnson. There were no other reported injuries to the occupants of the other three vehicles.
