A wrong-way driver on State Route 516 in Kent caused a four-car accident that has closed all lanes in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson first sent out a Twitter alert at 4 a.m. on Friday indicating the road near West Meeker Street was closed.

The driver of the car that was traveling east in the westbound lanes has died, according to Johnson. There were no other reported injuries to the occupants of the other three vehicles.

There’s no estimated time for reopening the roadway.