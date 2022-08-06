Seattle firefighters crews responded to a fire on Lake Union late Friday involving two boats and two houseboats.

Video shows orange flames and smoke shooting into the night sky.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation, according to David Cuerpo, public information officer for Seattle Fire Department. He did not give details on damage to the boats.

Crews were dispatched to the scene near 2000 Westlake Ave., close to China Harbor, around 11 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 12:25 a.m., according to Cuerpo.