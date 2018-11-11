The buildings and sheds affected by Saturday night’s fire belong to Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber. Two of the structures collapsed.

Firefighters were still working on Sunday morning to fully extinguish a 4-alarm fire that erupted in North Queen Anne Saturday night, engulfing three buildings and two sheds on the south side of the Ship Canal.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said firefighters are working to put out hot spots — embers or smoldering fires that could cause the fire to reignite. Tinsley said it could take up to several days to fully extinguish a fire this large.

The buildings and sheds affected by Saturday night’s fire belong to Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber. Two of the structures collapsed. The Fire Department confirmed with the warehouse owners on the scene that the contents of the warehouses were primarily lumber and reported that the large amount of combustible materials caused the fire to spread quickly.

There were no reports of occupants inside any of the five structures; however, firefighters have not been able to search the buildings to confirm.

Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday evaluating the area and waiting to begin an investigation. There is no preliminary information on what may have caused the fire.

“Fire investigators will be working to see what the structural integrity is and what areas of the scene they can actually go into,” said Tinsley. “Then they’ll start their investigations.”

After the first report of the fire around 9 p.m. on Saturday, an engine company from the Ballard fire station was the first crew on the scene and reported flames up to 100 feet high. First reported as a 2-alarm fire, the Fire Department quickly upgraded the situation to a 3-alarm and ultimately a 4-alarm fire.

The “alarm” ranking depends on how many fire units are needed at the scene to extinguish the fire. The last 4-alarm fire in Seattle was in 2010 when a fire destroyed a vacant building at the former Sunny Jim peanut butter factory in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department will be posting updates on the Seattle Fire Department blog fireline.seattle.gov.