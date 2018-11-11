Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said it could take up to several days to fully extinguish a fire this large.

Firefighters were still working on Sunday morning to fully extinguish a 4-alarm fire that erupted in North Queen Anne Saturday night, engulfing three buildings and two sheds on the south side of the Ship Canal.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said firefighters are working to put out hot spots — embers or smoldering fires that could cause the fire to reignite. Tinsley said it could take up to several days to fully extinguish a fire this large.

The buildings and sheds affected by Saturday night’s fire are leased by Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber. Two of the structures collapsed. Seattle Fire confirmed with the warehouse owners on the scene that the contents of the warehouses were primarily lumber and reported that the large amount of combustible materials caused the fire to spread quickly.

There were no reports of occupants inside any of the five structures; however, firefighters have not been able to search the buildings to confirm. Tom Davis, president of Gascoigne Lumber, said that all 20 employees were accounted for.



Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday evaluating the area and waiting to begin an investigation.



“Fire investigators will be working to see what the structural integrity is and what areas of the scene they can actually go into,” said Tinsley. “Then they’ll start their investigations.”

Seattle police Sergeant Verner O’Quin, with the department’s Arson Squad, said that fire investigators do not yet have any concrete evidence about what may have caused the fire, and confirmed that it will likely take several days before they can get in to investigate properly.

“It’s still smoldering and as soon as they stop pouring water on it, it will just flare up again,” said O’Quin.

After the first report of the fire around 9 p.m. on Saturday, an engine company from the Ballard fire station was the first crew on the scene and reported flames up to 100 feet high. First reported as a 2-alarm fire, the Fire Department quickly upgraded the situation to a 3-alarm and ultimately a 4-alarm fire.

The “alarm” ranking depends on how many fire units are needed at the scene to extinguish the fire. The last 4-alarm fire in Seattle was in 2010 when a fire destroyed a vacant building at the former Sunny Jim peanut butter factory in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

Davis, who has worked at Gascoigne Lumber since 1977 and began the process of purchasing the business four years ago, was at the site on Sunday afternoon along with his nephew, talking with investigators. “On camera, apparently, they caught some smoke coming out from the very far end of the northwest part of the entity,” Davis said investigators had told him.

His nephew Weston Davis added that investigators had told him the fire likely started in one of the open sheds which anyone could have accessed.

“They said initially they didn’t find any evidence of accelerants in there,” said Weston Davis. “It could have been something as simple as a cigarette.”

Both Tom and Weston Davis were in surprisingly good humor as they lamented the loss of the warehouse, which was built in 1919.

“I’ll just miss coming back to this place,” said Weston Davis. “It was one of the last of the old timers when it comes to the way lumber used to be done.”

But president Tom Davis is confident they can restart.

“We’re gonna probably move, not rebuild,” said Tom Davis. “But we’re gonna carry on. The company’s been here 100 years.”

The Seattle Fire Department will be posting updates on the Seattle Fire Department blog fireline.seattle.gov.