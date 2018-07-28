Local NewsPhoto & Video Fountain Festival fun Originally published July 28, 2018 at 5:44 pmUpdated July 28, 2018 at 7:06 pm Fountain Festival funBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries It’s hot! Let’s go swimming Dance — and art — make a scene at Seattle’s Waterfront Park In Port Orchard, running a mini-railway is an exercise in engineering fun Related Stories ‘It’s amazing’: Puyallup Tribe hosts more than 100 tribes traveling Salish Sea Elderly Bellevue couple attacked by homeless woman they tried to help, police say People of all ages gathered in Freeway Park for a day of fun including face painting, bubbles and a tortoise on the loose. Share story By Rebekah WelchThe Seattle Times Related Stories ‘It’s amazing’: Puyallup Tribe hosts more than 100 tribes traveling Salish Sea July 28, 2018 Elderly Bellevue couple attacked by homeless woman they tried to help, police say July 28, 2018 Outside report into Washington state lawmaker’s conduct complete, investigation ongoing July 28, 2018 Man found dead in southwest Seattle; police investigating as homicide July 28, 2018 More Photo Galleries It’s hot! Let’s go swimming Dance — and art — make a scene at Seattle’s Waterfront Park In Port Orchard, running a mini-railway is an exercise in engineering fun Rebekah Welch: rwelch@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMan found dead in southwest Seattle; police investigating as homicide Previous StoryChelan Hills wildfire under control, danger averted
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.