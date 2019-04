SPOKANE — The former site of a white supremacist compound in Idaho soon will be on the market.

The Spokesman-Review reports the North Idaho College Foundation plans to sell the undeveloped 0.03-square-mile property near Hayden Lake and put the proceeds into an endowment for human-rights education.

The land, formerly occupied by the Aryan Nations, once served as headquarters for white supremacists under the leadership of Richard Butler.

The Aryan Nations went bankrupt after losing a $6.3 million civil lawsuit in 2000; the compound was later purchased by tech multimillionaire and philanthropist Greg Carr and the Carr Foundation.

The foundation then gifted the property to the North Idaho College Foundation.

North Idaho College Foundation Executive Director Rayelle Anderson says the new endowment will be named after Carr.

The property was valued at about $260,000 last year.