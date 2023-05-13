Except for a few missed times, Joe and Helen Hesketh have each written 17,972 daily love letters. That’s around 35,944 between them the past 49 years.

They’re both 90 years old, and the Bellevue couple will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on June 5. They sure seem happy. They laugh. They smile. They hug. They take time to talk to each other.

It wasn’t quite like that before they wrote their first letters on Feb. 27, 1974.

Helen was ready to walk out the door. That’s what it took for Joe to figure out things better change.

Whether 1974 or 2023, to some of you, what Helen wrote in that first letter might sound very familiar. They were on their 19th year of marriage:

“ … being able to talk to you and for each of us to hear what the other is saying is very important to me … I feel you never really listen to what I have to say … I hope to be able to put some of the spark back into our lives … ”

You know how it can go in relationships. You get busy with work, your time gets taken up with this or that. The years go by and this engulfing silence sets in.

“I had just gotten fed up. He was always working. I was at home with the kids all to myself,” remembers Helen. “He came home almost every night at 7 or 8.”

This was when print media ruled. Joe liked to sit and read the three newspapers they received.

Joe was a sales manager here for McBee Systems, whose office products in the pre-digital era included a punched-card system. He retired in 1997.

Part of his salary was based on commission. “I was trying to make money. I thought she’d be happy the more money I made,” says Joe. “That’s not what she wanted.”

Not with Helen running a household with eight children. Eight.

They’re Catholics but, they say, it wasn’t their religion that accounted for so many. It was just, “God sent them to us,” says Joe.

Back then, with some Catholic churches, weekend events called Worldwide Marriage Encounter were popular. From a Friday night until Sunday, couples gathered at a retreat doing such writing exercises as putting down their feelings about a subject, then talking about what they wrote.

Joe went along, as guys do when a relationship is on the rocks.

Started in Spain in 1952, the marriage encounters spread around the world, with the group’s website claiming 3.5 million couples have taken part. These days their popularity has waned, with a spokesperson for the national organization saying the weekend encounters have gone from 400 to 500 nationwide in the 1970s to now half that much.

Locally, a May 19 weekend in this area has had around 15 couples sign up, says Father John Rashford, chaplain at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. He’s helped run the weekends for 40 years.

But for the Heskeths, the letters turned things around.

Says Joe, “We got in the habit. It’s now a way of life for us.”

Helen wanted to talk. They talked. Later, when Joe needed help at the office, she began helping there, so there was that together time instead of Joe coming home late.

In various rooms of their Bellevue home are stored cardboard boxes filled with the notebooks in which they write those letters.

Dec. 15, 1985.

Joe: “Your specialness is your ability to get the Christmas lists in shape and get the shopping arranged as well … I love you so much!!“

Helen: “Your specialness is keeping me out of the kitchen today … I love you. Going through life at such a hectic pace leaves me frayed and my mind becomes one big ‘blob’ …”

This writing wasn’t going to win accolades in a creative writing seminar.

Or maybe it might. There is truthfulness in it, such as when the couple wrote about death.

Joe and Helen thought it would be nice for a story about their letters to run on the 50-year anniversary of their start. But, you know. They’re 90.

May 22, 1976.

Joe: “If He’s going to call us early in life, is it right to ask that we both go and have the kids without parents? Is that fair to them so that we can continue our togetherness? Is it right to ask God to deprive them of the joy of one parent or one grandparent?

Helen: “I really feel frightened as I reflect on never seeing you again, the way you wrinkle your brow, your hearty laugh, your warm smile, your beautiful blue eyes, all I would never see again. All you’d be honey, would be a memory … ”

The years passed.

Aug. 13, 2021. They each listed 15 things the other did that made them feel cherished. A sampling:

Joe: “Makes sure to kiss me before going to sleep. When you caress my back and sometimes more. When you encourage me. When you tell people about me.”

Helen: “Kisses. Bringing me coffee in the morning. Handling our finances. Listening to me when I’m down. Cleaning the house.”

Through good times and tough times, the letters continued.

In March 1985, Joe had quadruple bypass surgery. He wrote Helen:

“Thanks for being my support and encouragement. I love you mucho!”

He wrote about the finance basics: “All the insurance info other than McBee is in the safe deposit box at the bank or the box of the top file drawer downstairs.”

He ended with: “I haven’t told you enough how much I love you and desire you and want to be with you … ”

Helen: “It’s so easy to get caught up in the busies and criticize you for little things, when I really should be looking at how good you are and how special you are. You have untold qualities that shine from you. I feel proud and trusted to be your wife.”

Their family of eight children has grown to include 35 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Joe and Helen met while in high school in Rhode Island. They lived 10 miles apart in two small towns south of Providence. Joe had a job delivering groceries and would hitchhike home when done.

Helen had a car. She waited around the corner from the store until Joe’s shift ended, and then pulled up as if by accident and offered him a ride.

That’s how the romance began and that’s what Helen felt had gone missing by the time there had been eight children and all those hours she spent with no adult to talk to.

They remember what someone said during one of those marriage weekends, some of which they have run.

Don’t have 10 minutes to write your spouse a letter? See if you can muster telling them that.