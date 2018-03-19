The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

The construction firm released this statement: “This afternoon, crews working on the Nexus project observed that a formwork system was beginning to lean out from the building. Crews took immediate action and, out of an abundance of caution, worked with the city to close adjacent streets. The fire department was contacted and is on site working with crews to position the formwork back in place. No one was injured and the steps we are taking are to ensure safety on site and to the public. We will update you when we have more information.” – Matt Sanborn, vice president of business development, Skanska