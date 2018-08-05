One of two plans for the $1 billion breakup of the nation’s first atomic aircraft carrier has it being dismantled at Bremerton shipyard.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government report says the cost to dismantle a decommissioned nuclear-powered aircraft carrier sitting in a Virginia shipyard may exceed $1 billion.
A report this week from the Government Accountability Office comes as the Navy decided what to do with the former USS Enterprise, the Navy’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
Now decommissioned, the Daily Press reports the former Enterprise currently sits at a pier at Newport News Shipbuilding, awaiting its fate.
Two plans are under consideration: One would dismantle the ship at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, while the other would leave the work to a variety of commercial companies at locations to be determined.
The GAO said cost estimates are rising, and recommends the Navy obtain an independent cost estimate before making a final decision on disposition.
