RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and admitted to having sex with hundreds of prostitutes over the years.
Paul W. Rosier, also a former superintendent of the Kennewick School District, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
The 76-year-old Rosier, who retired in 2014, was busted last year for trying to arrange sex with two teen girls.
The Tri-City Herald reported that Rosier told officials that he was a sex addict and fantasized about having sex with much younger girls.
He pleaded guilty in June in federal court to attempted child sex trafficking with a victim younger than 18.
The newspaper says there is no evidence that Rosier ever had sex with underage kids over the years.