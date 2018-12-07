SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former state Rep. Ellen “Lynn” Schindler, R-Spokane Valley, has died at the age of 74.
Schindler, who died this week, stuck to her strong Christian conservative values when backing candidates for local, state and national office. She did the same during her 10 years in the Legislature representing the Spokane Valley.
The Spokesman-Review says Schindler was elected to the Legislature in 1998.
Before that, she was a member of the Spokane Regional Health Board, a president of Spokane Valley Republican Women and a president of Spokane College Women. She was a partner, with her husband, in Schindler Electric Supply Co., and later in managing their commercial and personal investments.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Schindler, and nine children.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com