SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane police sergeant convicted of sexually assaulting a female police officer during a drunken house party has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gordon Ennis received the sentence Friday in Spokane County Superior Court and must serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole.

A jury in March convicted Ennis of second-degree rape following a two-week trial that detailed heavy drinking at a party at an officer’s home three years ago.

Judge Maryann Moreno told Ennis that his victim had a love and passion for law enforcement at the start of her career that Ennis betrayed.

Ennis at the sentencing apologized to the victim, for letting down his family and friends, and for tarnishing the reputation of the police agency.