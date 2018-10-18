Cameron McLay was one of three finalists for Seattle Police chief. He'll now work as a consultant on police reform.

An out-of-town cop who nearly became Seattle’s new police chief has now been hired as a city consultant. Cameron McLay, a former Pittsburgh police chief, will make $180,000 a year to advise the mayor’s office and Seattle Police Department on police reform.

As part of a years-long federal consent-decree process meant to reform the Police Department, a judge ruled it in compliance in January. But it the department must continue complying for another two years before the city can ask a judge to lift the consent decree. During that time, McLay — who has a reputation as a reformer — will “support the city” in making sure reforms stay on track, according to a Police Department statement Thursday.

McLay’s contract began earlier this month and runs through January 2020.

Earlier this year, McLay was in the running to become Seattle’s next police chief until a dramatic last-minute reversal. A search committee had forwarded three finalists, including McLay, to Mayor Jenny Durkan. Notably absent from that list was Carmen Best, the interim chief of the department who would have been the first African-American woman to ever hold the top job. The snub drew community backlash, and Durkan soon announced McLay had withdrawn from consideration and Best was back in the running. Ultimately, Best got the job.

At the time, Durkan’s office said she and McLay had discussed the possibility of him serving in a different role, possibly involving reform. In a statement in July, McLay said he withdrew because he “can most effectively support Seattle’s continued reform efforts outside the role of chief of police.”

McLay signed the consulting contract with the city of Seattle on Oct. 5, but the Police Department announced his new role Thursday — a day after a citizen group raised questions about the future of reform in the department. On Wednesday, the Community Police Commission recommended the City Council reject a proposed new contract for the city’s largest police union, saying the deal could roll back reforms. The union has worked without a contract since 2014. A rejection of the new agreement would mark a significant setback for Durkan.

Before vying for the Seattle job, McLay served two years as Pittsburgh police chief. Characterized as a “reformer” and “polarizing figure” by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, McLay clashed with the city’s police union. He left the role in 2016. “I think I have done the job that I came to do,” McLay said at the time, according to the Post-Gazette. “I think I have taken it as far as I can.”

Before working in Pittsburgh, McLay was an officer in Madison, Wisconsin, and a consultant for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

McLay will receive $15,000 a month, according to his contract. His total pay will not exceed $180,000 during any 12-month period or $240,000 during the full term of his work, according to the contract.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.