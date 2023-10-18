The former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic at Seattle Children’s hospital filed a lawsuit against the hospital system Friday, alleging he faced racial discrimination and retaliation.

Dr. Benjamin Danielson resigned in November 2020, citing institutional racism and a number of other issues at the hospital that he said jeopardized the safety of patients and staff. The clinic primarily serves families of color and low-income families.

In his lawsuit, Danielson alleges the hospital created a hostile work environment, “including by permitting the use of racial slurs, failing to remedy known incidents of systemic racism, fostering an environment of conformity to the status quo of racial inequity, and subjecting its Black and Brown employees to a double standard of conduct.”

“Over time, he internalized the indignities of systemic inequities at SCH as he watched the hospital treat his patients with the same disregard he experienced as the target of racially hostile language,” the lawsuit alleged.

His lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, lays out similar concerns he raised when he resigned nearly three years ago, a move that sparked public outrage among health professionals and families.

At the time, Danielson said Seattle Children’s leaders failed to address issues such as a lack of translation services and the disproportionate use of security against Black patients, and said staff were afraid of retaliation if they spoke out. He also alleged a hospital administrator used racist terms several years ago while referring to people of color.

“I’ve received a lot of messages of support,” Danielson told The Seattle Times in 2020. “I don’t enjoy being in this kind of spotlight. The issues are really about the communities that need support and the systems that get in the way of that, which are present in just about every organization and institution.”

In a statement Tuesday, the hospital said, ​​“We are disappointed that Dr. Ben Danielson is pursuing legal action after voluntarily leaving three years ago and vigorously dispute the allegations being made.”

“As Seattle Children’s workforce members and executive leaders make meaningful progress on the organization’s efforts to dismantle systemic racism, this lawsuit will not eclipse or slow down the important work underway,” the statement read.

“Seattle Children’s commitment to caring for all our region’s children is unwavering and we will not be distracted from our top priority of providing compassionate, equitable and critical care to the patients and families we serve.”

The children’s clinic was founded more than 50 years ago, and is named after community organizer Odessa Brown, who advocated for quality health care for children in the Central District and called attention to the disparate treatment and health outcomes Black people face.

Danielson had led the clinic for over two decades by the time he resigned. A trusted pediatrician and longtime advocate for equitable health care, he oversaw its expansion to a second site in Rainier Valley. The new Othello location opened last year.

Danielson said he repeatedly raised concerns about systemic racial issues affecting the quality of care for families of color, according to the lawsuit, voicing them several times to hospital leadership.

In the spring of 2020, Seattle Children’s started an investigation into Danielson regarding an alleged HIPAA violation stemming from COVID-19, according to the lawsuit.

Later, CEO Dr. Jeff Sperring and pediatrics department chair Dr. Leslie Walker-Harding told him that while the hospital had not found a violation, the scope of the investigation was broadened to “examine Dr. Danielson’s leadership and gather complaints anyone had about him,” the lawsuit alleged.

“They claimed to have spoken with an employee at OBCC who raised an allegation of retaliation by Dr. Danielson from over a year earlier,” the lawsuit stated. Danielson asked for more information and expressed concern it was retaliation for the concerns he previously raised, but got no response, according to the lawsuit.

In November 2020, Danielson was “compelled to resign lest he be complicit in the perpetration of systemic racism in SCH and at OBCC against the children and families who share his own racial identity,” the lawsuit stated.

In the wake of Danielson’s resignation and facing public pressure, Seattle Children’s Hospital hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his Washington, D.C.-based law firm, Covington & Burling, to conduct an independent investigation.

In a summary of the 11 findings, the firm found that while Seattle Children’s had improved its racial and ethnic diversity, “racial disparities persist in leadership positions, promotions and voluntary terminations.”

The investigation described a “culture of conflict avoidance and failure to address microaggressions” within the hospital system. Investigators found that the hospital did not “adequately investigate or address” a 2009 allegation that another doctor referred to Danielson “using a racist epithet.”

“The failure to act sent a clear message to Dr. Danielson and the offending manager: racist behavior will be tolerated, even if reported,” the lawsuit alleged. “This lack of significant consequences for such an obvious and hostile display of bigotry illustrated SCH’s refusal to address racism toward Dr. Danielson and the Black and Brown families it serves.”

In addition, Seattle Children’s had not met its goals related to interpretation and translation services, the investigation found, and it lacked the accountability, infrastructure and culture to successfully address the racial disparities in treatment patients receive, “exacerbated by the hospital’s inadequate reporting and feedback mechanisms.”

Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.