EVERETT — A former Everett bar owner has been arrested again — this time on additional accusations of sexual assault in Oregon, where he used to live.

He was arrested Monday after Everett police received a faxed notice that he was wanted on a felony warrant in Oregon’s Washington County, The Daily Herald reported.

Everett officer Ora Hamel said police arrested him at about 3:30 p.m. at his Everett home and booked him into the Snohomish County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bail set at $1 million.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf but he had a court hearing scheduled for later Tuesday.

The new Oregon warrant lists him as wanted for three counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

He owned the Everett bar for six years before his arrest in October 2021 for investigation of two counts of rape and one count of indecent liberties. Dozens of other people then came forward, reporting alleged sexual assaults in the past 20 years.

Victims have told investigators they went to the Everett bar “where they only had a few drinks but had no recollection of what occurred afterward,” according to the Everett Police Department. “Upon waking up, the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted.”

Further police investigation led to a previous total of 22 felonies — 16 in Snohomish County, Washington, and eight in Washington County, Oregon, where he used to live.

Each time he has been arrested on new charges, he has been able to post bond — most recently in July.