These days when we tell our friends we miss their faces, we really mean it.

It was interesting to see masks highlighting causes, cute fabrics and novel constructions, but we’re over that, aren’t we? Don’t we just wish for an old-fashioned smile?

That’s what motivated the folks at Friendly Face in West Seattle to figure how to create realistic masks using selfies taken with existing camera depth sensors.

We were frustrated by not being able to see people’s faces in public spaces, the mask creators write. “We wanted to bring levity, empathy and safety to the new reality we live in.”

The masks and gaiters are $29 each and includes a laundry bag, ear saver, cord locks and two charcoal filters.