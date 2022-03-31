Every morning and every evening, from her home in Bothell, Olena Starkova texts her mother. Phone or Skype calls are rare these days. Her mother’s reception is spotty in the basement.

Starkova’s mother, Svitlana, is at home in Kharkiv, Ukraine. She spends almost all of her time in the basement of her nine-story apartment building, sheltering with 50 or so neighbors to evade the constant Russian bombing.

“You don’t know if you will survive,” she says of her mother, “if you will be alive tomorrow.”

If Olga Tovstyak were at home right now, she would be preparing her garden. There are trees to prune and there is soil to till. She would be planting radishes, carrots, potatoes, onions.

But she is not at home.

Tovstyak, 78, and her husband, Volodymyr, 82, have been living with their daughter in West Seattle for the last two weeks. They fled their country, like nearly 4 million other Ukrainians, after Russia invaded a little more than a month ago. They escaped danger, but long to return home to Ivano-Frankivsk, a midsized city in western Ukraine.

Here, they spend their days reading news of home, reading books from home. They go on walks to nearby West Seattle High School, where they circle and circle and circle the track — “Eight kilometers,” Volodymyr states — and pass the time in a country that is not their own.

Advertising

Stay, leave. War leaves no good options, only less bad ones.

Wanting to stay, persuaded to leave

Olga and Volodymyr Tovstyak were not eager to leave Ukraine. They all but refused. They’ve lived there for more than a half-century, both working as civil engineers, before retiring 10 years ago. They’ve seen the city prosper in recent years, with new development, a burgeoning public transit system and a thriving arts scene.

But on Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its invasion, a missile strike hit the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk.

“That dramatically changed everything for everybody,” said their daughter Nataliya Olson. Olson, 52, a tech consultant, moved to the United States more than two decades ago and has lived in Seattle with her husband and son since 2013. Would the strikes continue? Would Ivano-Frankivsk become a target? “There was no way to predict.”

Still, her parents did not want to leave their home. They were ready to make Molotov cocktails, to do whatever they could to help the war effort.

On Feb. 28, Olson began a four-flight, four-country, 30-hour voyage to get her parents.

Advertising

Seattle to New York. New York to Istanbul. Istanbul to Bucharest. Bucharest to Baia Mare, Romania. Then a rented car to drive to the Ukrainian border, where she crossed to the border town of Solotvyno.

Still, as she journeyed across the world, Olson’s mom kept telling her not to come, that they weren’t leaving, that she would be volunteering to help the army.

So Olson gave her parents an ultimatum. Her airplane ticket was one-way. If they wouldn’t come stay with her in Seattle, she would stay with them in Ivano-Frankivsk.

She was able to persuade her parents. They, and a friend, got a ride to Solotvyno — making sure to leave very early in the morning so their driver could be back before the curfew — where they met Olson and crossed together into Romania.

They regrouped for a few days before flying to the United States. They called friends to say they’d left. On March 6, Volodymyr talked to an old friend, who was staying at a country house, north of Kyiv. Two days later, he got a call from his friend’s phone. But it wasn’t his friend. Someone had picked up the phone and called the last number dialed to say that the owner of the phone had been killed.

“It will never heal”

The Tovstyaks were able to come to the U.S. on tourist visas they already had that allow them to visit, on and off, for 10 years.

Advertising

Before the war, Olena Starkova had been looking into getting one for her mother.

“I don’t know why we hesitated, but then the war started,” Starkova said. Her mother lives in Kharkiv, about 25 miles from the Russian border in northeast Ukraine, one of the most heavily bombed areas.

Still, visa or no visa, Starkova doubts she would have been able to get her mother to leave. She’s spent her life in Kharkiv. Starkova grew up there, knows its streets, its neighborhoods.

“I see the pictures of these bombed buildings and I was there and I walked those streets and it’s just a big hole in the heart and it will never heal,” she said.

Starkova has lived in the Seattle area for about six years, with her husband and two sons, 11 and 5. He is a software engineer, she is a youth gymnastics coach. They met in college, in Kharkiv. She is Ukrainian, he is Russian. His mother is wrecked by what her country has done; his sister doesn’t accept the news.

Starkova’s mother, 62, worked in finance for the Ukrainian military and for the last 20 years has lived in an apartment building mostly reserved for families with military connections.

Sponsored

Everybody has moved to the basement, a hopefully safe haven from the Russian shelling. When the artillery strikes began, residents banded together to organize: Sections of the basement for eating, for sleeping, for children’s play areas. On the hard cement floor, families laid down woven rugs, quilts, mattress pads, pillows.

There are about 25 full-time residents of the basement and 25 others who come down when air-raid sirens blare. Their numbers have dwindled as more and more have fled.

“It’s unbearable to live under such pressure for a long time,” Starkova said. Her mother seemed like she’d aged 10 years on one of the few chances they got to Skype recently.

They are very lucky, her mother says, because their area was heavily bombed but her building has no damage, save for some shattered windows.

On March 25, one of the residents, Igor, turned 60. They celebrated with a group dinner in the basement. When someone goes to the grocery or pharmacy, they buy for everyone.

Starkova texts her mother every day when she wakes up and before she goes to bed.

Advertising

“I’m checking up on her,” she said. ” ‘Are you safe? Are you alive?’ “

She has seemed worse in the last few days, “like she was devastated.”

Now Starkova doesn’t feel well.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” she said, then paused. “I still go to work, I do my everyday routine, I try to stay sane, but yeah, after you speak with your relatives there, it never goes away. You’re going grocery shopping and those bombs, they are in your head, you can’t stop thinking about it, I can say it’s a pain and it’s like a hole inside of you, just because you know so many people there.”

“Look upon your native country”

In West Seattle, the Tovstyaks are reading, walking, waiting, hoping to go home.

They have family all over Ukraine: Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa.

How are they feeling?

“Zlyy,” Volodymyr says. He repeats the word. “Zlyy.”

It means angry. He is angry. He is angry at Vladimir Putin, who started this war. He is angry at the people around him who enable it. He is angry at the Russian citizens who support it.

Advertising

“I, personally, am extremely angry,” Olson says.

The word also, fittingly, means evil or wicked.

“They come and destroy everything,” Olga says of the Russians, her daughter translating. She is angry about the false pretenses used to sell the war. “It’s barbaric and nobody can understand.” She would like to convince “at least one Russian person” how wrong the war is.

They left nearly everything in Ivano-Frankivsk, packing only carry-ons. Volodymyr brought a book, a volume of poems by Taras Shevchenko, a 19th-century Ukrainian poet and painter, regarded as the father of modern Ukrainian literature. Shevchenko was imprisoned for a decade by tsarist Russia for advocating for Ukrainian independence.

There is a monument to him in Washington, D.C., a mile from the White House. “Dedicated to the Liberation, Freedom, and Independence of All Captive Nations,” the inscription reads.

Volodymyr has been reading a lot of Shevchenko recently. He thumbs through the volume. He points to a poem, “The Mighty Dnieper,” named for the river that bisects Ukraine, that has become a national folk song.

In his daughter’s dining room, he keeps leafing through.

There is a poem titled “To My Fellow-Countrymen, In Ukraine and Not In Ukraine, Living, Dead and as Yet Unborn.”

“Ukraina struggled on, / Fighting to the limit,” Shevchenko wrote. “Look upon your native country, / On this peaceful eden; / Love with overflowing heart / This expanse of ruin!”