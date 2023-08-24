For one night last week, circus artists, flow dancers, aerialists, acrobats, musicians and DJs transformed Seattle’s Gas Works Park into a scene of lights and movement and art.

Producer and aerialist Katie Herndon, from Levity Arts, wanted to create a collaborative space where people could come together and be inspired. Nothing was choreographed. All of the acts on Aug. 17 were unplanned. The event was free. Hundreds showed up.

The only advertisement for the pop-up event was social media and word of mouth.

“I’m kind of just a facilitator,” said Herndon, who has been teaching and performing for a decade. “I just invite all the different creatives around to come and share whatever you want to share. Just please, you know, be family friendly, be safe and no selling stuff.”

“Everybody likes to have fun,” she said, “and it’s good to have a place to play and be a kid again, to get to be silly and be creative, and have fun together.”

Aerialists performed on silks, chains, poles, rope, straps, rings and hoops double rigged across two gritty industrial structures.

“Gas Works Park is one of the best stages ever,” Herndon said. “Honestly, it’s my favorite place to be up in the air. The scenery and the sunset and the city background and the water and the people and the structure itself is honestly amazing.”

She called the park “probably the best rigging point in Seattle.” The height, which she estimates to be around 50 feet, is hard to find, she said. (The aerialists were no more than 30 feet off the ground, Herndon noted.)

“For me, producing shows has always been my dream, like since I was a kid,” Herndon continued. “For a long time I was focused on performing, but now I’m in a space where I really want to create more shows and partner with dancers or theaters, or do more full productions.”

She said she also wanted to branch out into doing workshops and retreats, among other types of events.

But finding venues and spaces that can work with aerial productions has been challenging for Herndon. “Seattle used to be more of a city for artists,” she said, but the cost of living, a lack of opportunity and other challenges have pushed people out.

“We always try to be really respectful and keep it below a certain decibel. And we soundbox it in so we’re not pushing sound out over the water,” Herndon said. She also reaches out to anyone nearby who might be affected and plans the events to end before the park closes.

Looking forward to the future, “I really hope that this event can continue and that this builds positive, not negative reactions. In 10 years of training at the park I never had any issues.”

“So many people have written me about how this event has positively impacted their view of this city,” she said. “It has inspired people to begin creative pursuits, it’s created friendships, it’s encouraged people to be more active and it makes this public space something special. With so many negative things happening in the city, and so many problems that seem to be growing I hope we can counteract some of those things with art. “

Gas Works Park is the site of a former gasification plant owned by Seattle Gas Light Company that turned coal, and later oil, into flammable gas beginning in 1906. The plant was mothballed in 1956 after natural gas became the norm and the industrial structures went dark.

In 1962, the city of Seattle bought the property and cleaned it up. Richard Haag, a landscape architect who founded the Department of Landscape Architecture at the University of Washington, transformed it into a city park, keeping some of the original structures. It opened to the public in 1975.

To learn circus arts:

• SANCA, a school of acrobatics and new circus arts in Georgetown: https://sancaseattle.org/

• Emerald City Trapeze in Sodo: https://emeraldcitytrapeze.com/

• Versatile Arts in Greenwood: https://www.versatilearts.net/