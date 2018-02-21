Stanley Okumoto, 79, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by Kitsap County authorities. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay.

A severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach in December belonged to a Kitsap County man, according to the News Mirror of Sooke, British Columbia.

Stanley Okumoto, 79, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by Kitsap County authorities. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities a day after he disappeared.

Clallam County Coroner-Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols said at the time that foul play was not suspected, but the cause and manner of Okumoto’s death could not be determined.

In December, a tibia and fibula attached to a left human foot with a white ankle sock in a black running shoe was found on a Vancouver Island beach in the hamlet of Jordan River. It was the 13th foot to wash ashore in British Columbia since 2007.

The leg was found during what are known in British Columbia as “king tides,” unusually high tides that can cause coastal flooding, The New York Times reported. Authorities theorized that the tides and strong currents meant that the remains could belong to someone as far north as Alaska or as far south as Oregon, according to The Times.

The Sooke Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent the leg to the coroners’ service for investigation. After DNA testing, it was confirmed that the foot and leg belonged to Okumoto, the News Mirror reported.