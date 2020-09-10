Food insecurity around the state is at historically high levels, state officials and food providers said Thursday morning, and they expect the crisis to continue for months to come.

“We know that, while over a half million Washingtonians have filed for unemployment since March, and we know the number of people facing hunger has doubled since the pandemic, we have likely not seen the worst yet,” said Linda Nageotte, CEO of Food Lifeline. “By the end of this year, potentially one in five Washingtonians could be facing hunger.”

The current numbers are already sobering.

“There has been an enormous crisis this year,” said Katie Rains, Food Assistance Specialist for the Washington Department of Agriculture. “To put it in perspective, in the previous state fiscal year ending in June 2019, 1.12 million Washingtonians sought food assistance from programs across the state. In contrast, the current model shows 2.2 million people are currently food insecure in Washington state.”

This story will be updated.

