On Wednesday, politicians and members of the media were led on a tour through the light rail tunnel that will connect the East Main and Bellevue Downtown stations when the East Link line begins operation in 2023.

Three years after excavation began, the 2,500-foot-long tunnel structure is complete. Track and systems installation will continue.

“When East Link light rail service begins, eastbound trains will enter the tunnel north of the East Main station at 112th Ave. SE and Main Street and travel approximately 1/3 of a mile under 110th Ave. NE, turning east near NE 6th St. to emerge at the future Bellevue Downtown Station,” according to a news release.

“East Link’s opening in 2023 will be preceded in 2021 by Northgate Link and in 2022 by the Tacoma Link Hilltop Extension. One year later, in 2024, we will extend Link to downtown Redmond, Lynnwood and Federal Way,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff.

The East Link extension will run 14 miles from Seattle to downtown Bellevue and the Overlake area of Redmond via I-90, and include 10 stations, according to the news release. For more information on the East Link Extension, see: www.soundtransit.org/Eastlink.