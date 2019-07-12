Used as fundraisers, 480 bronze hoofprints have been sold that lead to Billie the Piggy Bank in the Pike Place MarketFront. About 20 MarketFront hoofprints are still available for $5,000 apiece. On Western Avenue, hoofprints are available for $2,500 each. Each hoofprint accommodates up to three lines of type. For information on how to purchase a hoofprint, go to pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/design-your-charm/?item=hoofprint or call 206-774-5243.