Right-leaning Patriot Prayer held a rally at the University of Washington's Red Square on Saturday. Here's how it unfolded.
Update, 8 p.m.: Police confirmed that five people were arrested in connection with Saturday’s rally. For our full story, go here.
Update, 3:14 p.m.: Patriot Prayer, counterprotesters and riot police appear to have left Red Square as the rally winds down.
Update, 2:25 p.m.: Multiple sources say the police are using pepper spray, and another person has been cuffed.
Update, 2:13 p.m.: A skirmish in the center of Red Square ended in police cuffing two people; a police officer confirmed some people have been arrested. One police officer was overheard telling his colleagues to activate their body cameras.
Update, 1:55 p.m.: As Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson took the stage to give a speech encouraging conservatives on the UW campus, reporter Jessica Lee spoke with the president of UW College Republicans, Chevy Swanson:
Update, 1 p.m.: Protesters to the Patriot Prayer rally marched into Red Square at exactly 1 p.m., chanting “say it loud, say it clear, racists are not welcome here.”
Original story:
Right-leaning group Patriot Prayer is holding a rally at University of Washington’s Red Square at 1 p.m. Saturday, despite efforts by the UW administration to discourage students from coming to campus.
Patriot Prayer, a Vancouver, Wash.-based group which has hosted many “free speech” rallies on the West Coast in the last year, was invited to UW by the university’s College Republicans. This week, the University of Washington asked the college group to pay $17,000 for security costs to put on the rally, saying that costs in the past were high. This rally will take place in the same square where a protester was shot by a right-wing activist on President Donald Trump’s inauguration last year.
A federal judge on Friday blocked UW from billing the College Republicans, on the grounds that doing so would violate free-speech rights.
In a blog post Friday, UW President Ana Mari Cauce noted that UW police this week “obtained credible information that groups from outside the UW community are planning to join the event with the intent to instigate violence.”
More than a dozen UW clubs, from CARE to Anti-Capitalists, are supporting counterprotests “to send a strong message that their (Patriot Prayer) voices are the minority.”
Seattle Times reporters are on-scene covering the protest:
More to come.
