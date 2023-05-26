The Northwest Folklife Festival returns to Seattle Center for Memorial Day weekend. The 52-year-old festival remains free of charge, celebrating traditions that enrich the Pacific Northwest through song, dance, spoken word and more. The theme this year is “lagom,” a Swedish word translating to “not too much, not too little” or “just the right amount.” For more information, including the schedule of events through Monday, visit nwfolklife.org/.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.